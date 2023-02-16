Half Year 2023 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Maxwell Reeves - Inghams Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. My name is Andrew Reeves, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to Inghams' 2023 interim results presentation.



On behalf of Inghams, I'd like to respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners, both past and present as custodians of the land we are meeting on today. And joining me for today's presentation is our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett. And at the conclusion of the formal presentation, we'll happily take any questions you may have on our results and the business.



I am pleased to report that our business is continuing to a path to full recovery. While our results, as you have seen from our announcement earlier today are below the prior corresponding period, they represent a significant across-the-board improvement over the second half of FY '22.



While our operations are making a good transition out of challenging conditions that have prevailed in the last couple of years