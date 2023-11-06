Nov 06, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Helen Elizabeth Craig Nash - Inghams Group Limited - Independent Chairman
Good morning, my name is Helen Nash, the Chair of Inghams Group Limited. On behalf of the Board, management team and all our staff, I'd like to welcome all shareholders and guests to our 2023 Annual General Meeting. It's now 10 o'clock and there being a quorum present, I declare the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Inghams Group Limited open.
On behalf of Inghams, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation on whose land we meet today. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging, and to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us here today.
The agenda for today's meeting will be as follows. I will give my Chair's address. Your Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andrew Reeves will then give his address, and I will then move to the formal items of business and resolutions as set out in our Notice of Meeting. Once concluded, we will open the meeting to general business and questions.
This year's meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with
Inghams Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 06, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...