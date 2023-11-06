Inghams Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Helen Elizabeth Craig Nash - Inghams Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, my name is Helen Nash, the Chair of Inghams Group Limited. On behalf of the Board, management team and all our staff, I'd like to welcome all shareholders and guests to our 2023 Annual General Meeting. It's now 10 o'clock and there being a quorum present, I declare the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Inghams Group Limited open.



On behalf of Inghams, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation on whose land we meet today. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging, and to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us here today.



The agenda for today's meeting will be as follows. I will give my Chair's address. Your Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andrew Reeves will then give his address, and I will then move to the formal items of business and resolutions as set out in our Notice of Meeting. Once concluded, we will open the meeting to general business and questions.



This year's meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with