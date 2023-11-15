Inghams Group Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Helen Elizabeth Craig Nash - Inghams Group Limited - Independent Chairman



(presentation)



Good morning, everyone. And on behalf of the Board and management team, welcome to the Inghams 2023 Investor Day. On behalf of Inghams, I would like to respectfully acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today. I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



For those of you who have not yet had the pleasure of meeting, my name is Helen Nash, and I'm the Chair of Inghams Group. In the front row, we have three Board directors with us today, who I'd like to introduce to you briefly. The first is Mike Ihlein who is a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee; next to him is Rob Gordon, the Chair of our Risk and Sustainability Committee. And of course, we have Andrew Reeves, our CEO and Managing Director. Also in the front row, we have most of the members of our executive leadership team, many of whom you will hear from across the morning.



It is great to be back together again in person and to have the