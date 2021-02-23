Southern Gold Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Jane Morgan - Jane Morgan Management



Well, good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today at the Southern Gold investor webinar. My name is Jane Morgan, and today, we'll be running through the updated investor presentation, which was lodged on the ASX last week followed by Q&A session. Southern Gold owned 100% of this substantial portfolio of high grade gold project in South Korea, in a largely greenfield epithermal gold [serve] target and allocated in the southwest of the country. To initiate the presentation, I will now hand you over to our Managing Director, Simon Mitchell.



Simon Mitchell - Southern Gold Inc. - MD



Thanks, Jane, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call and taking a bit of time to have a look at our story. And I really hope to give you a good feel for where we're at as a company are perhaps a little bit more of a feel for what we're trying to achieve in Korea and why the story is so interesting. I'm going to share the screen and bring up the presentation and you can see there at -- on the cover, we have -- we've sort of changed the