Syngenta Group Plans to Halt Shanghai IPO Amid Market Turbulence

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Syngenta Group, a leading seed and pesticide company, is reportedly retracting its application for a stock market debut in Shanghai. Sources close to the matter suggest an official announcement could be imminent. This decision would enable Syngenta to continue its business expansion and engage with investors privately.

The possibility of revisiting the initial public offering (IPO) remains open, contingent on future market conditions. Syngenta has yet to comment on these developments.

Initially filed in 2021, Syngenta's IPO in China's financial hub has faced multiple setbacks. The latest delay was announced in November, citing volatile market conditions, which pushed the IPO to potentially the end of 2024. This move was aimed at raising 65 billion yuan ($9 billion) and exploring alternative options to widen its shareholder base.

Amid these developments, Chinese equity markets have struggled, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index reaching a five-year low in early February. Syngenta, acquired by China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina) in 2017 for $43 billion, plays a crucial role in China's agricultural sector with its genetically modified seeds. ChemChina has since merged into Sinochem Holdings Corp., further consolidating its market position.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.