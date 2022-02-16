Half Year 2022 Integrated Research Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

John Ruthven - Integrated Research Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the FY half year results briefing for Integrated Research. My name is John Ruthven, and I'm the CEO of IR. With me today is Peter Adams, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we posted our results presentation to the ASX website, which we will be referring to during this call. Integrated Research, or IR, as we are better known, is a global software company providing performance and experience management solutions for critical business systems. We have 3 product lines: collaborate for unified communications and UCaaS; transact in the payment space; and infrastructure for HP NonStop environments. We have a substantial global enterprise customer base, including more than 25% of the Global 500.