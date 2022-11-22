Integrated Research Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Lloyd - Integrated Research Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting for Integrated Research Limited. My name is Peter Lloyd, and I'm the Chairman of the company.



To start the proceedings, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we are presenting, the Gadigal people from the Eora Nation, and to recognize their continued connection to land, waters and culture. We pay respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Today's meeting is being held both in person and online by the Computershare meeting platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. And in addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



For voting, shareholders attending in person, upon registration, you will receive a green color voting card. Online attendees can submit questions at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions at any time, I