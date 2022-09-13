Invex Therapeutics Ltd Small And Mid-Cap Conference Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 - Sep 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Tom Duthy - Invex Therapeutics Ltd. - Executive Director



Thank you very much for your time today to hear about the Invex Therapeutics story as part of the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference on-demand event. My name is Dr. Tom Duthy, Executive Director of Invex Therapeutics, and it's my pleasure to present the company to you today.



Here is our standard disclaimer. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Just a company snapshot, Invex is a Phase III biopharmaceutical drug development company. And we have a single product called sustained-release exenatide, which we've trademarked as Presendin. And we are targeting an orphan disease known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension or IIH. And we have orphan designation in major markets, the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. And the market opportunity for this particular drug in IIH is $1.6 billion across those three major markets and regions.



And really, from an investor perspective, the key things that you should benchmark us on as part of your investment thesis will be our clinical progress, our