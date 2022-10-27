Q1 2023 Invex Therapeutics Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Invex Therapeutics Limited quarterly investor conference call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator instructions)



I'll now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Tom Duthy, Executive Director. Please go ahead.



Tom Duthy - Invex Therapeutics Ltd. - Executive Director



Thanks, Cameron, and good afternoon, everyone. It's my pleasure to present to you a summary of the company's financial performance and quarterly activity for the three months ended September 30, 2022, being our Q1 FY 2023.



I trust all of you on today's call have had a chance to read the announcement that was lodged with the ASX this morning. I'd like to provide an overview of our first-quarter performance and our outlook for the remainder of the 2022 calendar year.



And so I'd like to start with our financials before turning to our operational update. The company closed the quarter in a continued strong financial position with cash and