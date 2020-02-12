Half Year 2020 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Jayride Group Limited FY '20 Half Year Results Investor Conference Call and Q&A.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Welcome all attendees. Thank you for taking your time to join us on our 1H FY '20 investor conference call. We really appreciate the time and interest and for you to dial in. We're delighted to deliver our 1H FY '20 results today, with good, strong growth in passenger trips booked, also positive contribution margins and major improvements to operating cash flow.



Jayride is in the early stage of our long-term growth strategy and we've been investing for long-term success. It's encouraging, I believe, to see the early indicator of positive results of our strategies. Our new global foundation that we built across the preceding 18 months is now set, and we're building on top of that foundation with 3