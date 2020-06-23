Full Year 2020 Jayride Group Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Well, given that we are 9:30, I may start this presentation by welcoming everybody to the Jayride investor townhall. I'm pleased to have Rob Bishop, Managing Director, with me this morning on the screen with the famous Barangaroo towers in the background; and Peter McWilliam, our CFO, who joins us as well.



Rod will open this presentation by presenting the announcement that was released to ASX last night. I'm sure you've all seen that. And then what I proposed is that we open the line up for Q&A.



If I could ask you all to stay on mute during Rob's overview, that would be really helpful. And then if you'd like to ask a question after the presentation, please click on the Raise Hand function on Zoom, and we can build a queue. So on that, I thank you all again for joining us this morning. And I'll now hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, everyone, for coming. Thank you, Michael, for introducing this session. And as Michael said, this is