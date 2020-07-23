Q4 2020 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Okay. Given that it's 9:30, everybody, I'd like to welcome you to the Jayride Q4 Investor Update. Thank you for joining us today. I have Rod Bishop, CEO; and Peter McWilliam, CFO, with me.
As you all know, we released a Q4 update and 4C to ASX last night. And Rod will present those results on this call and refer to that document during the presentation. We'd be then very happy to take any questions that you might have.
(Operator Instructions) Thanks, again, for joining us. Appreciate your interest. And at that point, I'll hand over to Rod.
Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming. We'd like to present today our quarterly business review and Appendix 4C. We have 3 topics to cover. First, when we last spoke in June, we spoke of green shoots. And while there's been an awful lot of noise around the world since then, I'm pleased to report that that early-stage of initial recovery we saw has continued.
Second, I'd like to take
