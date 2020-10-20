Jayride Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrey Shirben - Jayride Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Andrey Shirben, the Chairman of the Jayride Group. This meeting is being done as a virtual meeting, the shareholders would be only able to attend online. I note the presence of a quorum and declare the meeting open at 12 p.m.



On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend a warm welcome to you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the company. I welcome the other members of your Board. Rod Bishop, Managing Director and the CEO; Yifat Shirben, Sam Saxton and Rod Cuthbert are the nonexecutive directors. The notice of the meeting has been circulated and taken as well.



The proxy card for each resolution will be displayed on the screen, upon consideration of each resolution. All resolutions will be determined by the way of the poll. The poll will be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy and by shareholders who have indicated that they intend to vote at this meeting.



Due to the virtual nature of the meeting, Computershare, the company's share registry, will be facilitating