Q2 2022 Jayride Group Ltd KPI Results Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the Jayride Q2 Results Investor Conference Call. With me, I have Co-Founder and Managing Director, Rod Bishop; and Peter McWilliam, CFO. As usual, the format of today's call will be Rod and Peter will present the results, and then we'll be pleased to open up the line for questions. Thanks again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod. Thank you.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Jayride today is pleased to present this quarterly result, showing Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more profitable company positioned well for recovery with contribution profits above prepandemic levels for the third consecutive quarter, 112% improvement to cash receipts from customers versus Q1 and a $400,000 improvement of stand still operating cash flows versus prior quarter. Good morning, and thanks for coming.



First up, to acknowledge the obvious, trading conditions were not kind to travel companies last quarter. We had