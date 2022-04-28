Q3 2022 Jayride Group Ltd Business Results Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael Brown -



Good morning everybody, and welcome to Jayride's Third Quarter FY '22 Results Conference Call. With me this morning, I have Rod Bishop, Co-Founder and Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, CFO.



The format of today's call will be Rod and Peter will present an overview of the results, and then we'll be pleased to take any questions while explaining how to ask a question at that point.



Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. Jayride is pleased to present this quarterly report showing our company has fundamentally improved and more profitable, on track to hit major milestones. This is the first call we've had since we published our somewhat, say, bold major milestones back in February, milestones that demonstrated our ambition beyond recovery. And I am delighted to say that we've just delivered our first one with contribution profit margin exceeding 50%. Good morning, and thanks for coming.



