Q4 2022 Jayride Group Ltd Business Results Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Michael Brown -



good afternoon, everybody. And welcome to Jayride's fourth quarter business review.



With me today, I have Managing Director Rod Bishop and CFO Peter McWilliam. The format of today's presentation will be Rod and Peter will talk to the ASX release we have announced and then they'll be pleased to take any questions.



Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon and welcome.



Jayride is pleased to present a record quarter 4 showing our company is fundamentally improved and more profitable, delivering on major milestones. Today, I'm delighted to say that we have delivered our first quarter that is cash flow positive after standstill operating costs, the delivery of a major milestone. With $500,000 worth of positive cash flow after standstill costs in Q4, that's an improvement of $691,000 from Q3. Cash receipts from customers that grew to $1.37 million, that's a return to pre-pandemic