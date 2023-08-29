Full Year 2023 Johns Lyng Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Scott Andrew Didier - Johns Lyng Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm joined this morning by Nick Carnell, Chief Executive Officer, Johns Lyng Group Australia; Adrian Gleeson, Executive Director; Matt Lunn, Johns Lyng's CFO; Lindsay Barber, COO; Pip Turnbull, EGM; and Gemma Sholl, Group EA. I'm going to provide an overview of the financial year 2023 results. Additionally, I will comment on the strategy we are executing as a group and how that strategy is shaping our forecast for the financial year 2024 and beyond. At the conclusion of my presentation, I, along with the executive team, will be available to answer any questions you may have.



It is my pleasure to announce that the FY '23 was another record year for Johns Lyng. Since listing in late 2017, the company has grown substantially. At the revenue line, we have had