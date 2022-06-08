Jun 08, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Andrew Munckton - Kin Mining N.L. - Managing Director



[Thanks, Andrew.] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the opportunity, Read Corporate.



Kin has a number of legs to its strategy. We're experienced and advanced explorer, potential developer. We have 1.3 million ounces of gold in resource currently. We have development optionality with a number of processing plants in the region and our own standalone opportunity. We're well funded. And we've been running a very aggressive exploration program in the Leonora area for the last two or three years. And today's presentation in the interest of time will be mostly about the exploration story. But I will also touch on the development optionality.



But before we get onto that, the background, Andrew mentioned the sizzle that's going on in the Leonora area with a number of corporate actions and a number of larger players moving into the area. We're well established there, 650 odd square kilometers of ground, as I mentioned, 1.3 million ounces of resources. And we've been taking an exploration-driven approach to recognizing and