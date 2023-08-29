Full Year 2023 Kelsian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Clint Feuerherdt - Kelsian Group Limited - MD & Group CEO



Thanks, Travis, and good morning everyone. Welcome to the full-year results presentation for Kelsian Group Limited for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023. I'm Clint Feuerherdt, Managing Director and Group CEO, and I'm joined by Andrew Muir, Group CFO.



Today, I'll begin by providing an overview of our financial, operational, strategic, and sustainability highlights and I'll then hand over to Andrew to go through the results in more detail before I return to present on the growth strategy and the outlook.



FY23 represented a year in which we delivered a solid result and made significant progress on executing our growth strategy with several substantial achievements across the three growth pillars: organic growth, diversification into adjacent markets, and strategic acquisitions. These initiatives combined will ensure the company is well placed to continue to deliver growth in the coming years as we consolidate our leading position in Australia and capitalize on growth opportunities overseas.



So firstly, turning to slide