Half Year 2022 Kina Securities Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Greg Pawson - Kina Securities Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Here in Sydney with me this morning is our incumbent Group CFO and Company Secretary, Chetan Chopra; and our Executive General Manager for Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Samantha Miller.



So this morning, we announced our half-year financial results for 2022. Overall, we achieved a net profit after tax of PGK45.6 million, an increase of 15% compared to the prior corresponding period. Kina's first-half results for 2022 reflects strong revenue growth and ongoing progress against the key strategic priorities for the group.



Our Board has declared an unfranked half-year dividend of AUD4.1 per share or PGK10.3 toea per share. Kina's capital position remains strong, with total capital adequacy of 22%. And that's well above the regulatory requirement in PNG of 12%, set by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.



These results demonstrate our ability to achieve growth and ongoing progress against the key strategic priorities of the Kina Group.



We remain Papua New Guinea's