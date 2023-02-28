Full Year 2022 Kina Securities Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Greg Pawson - Kina Securities Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, from the very stormy and wet Port Moresby and PNG. I have got Johnson Kalo as CFO with me and our Investor Relations team with Sam Miller also online. I'll take the ASX announcement and investor presentation pack uploaded yesterday as read. And we'll take this opportunity really just to give a high-level overview of the year and provide some additional context to the result and most importantly, the year ahead.



So it's a very good narrative for 2022 and a consistent story of steady growth as we closed out year three, post ANZ and of our 2025 strategic plan. 2022, it's fair to say, was a challenging year, beginning with a return to the new norm post pandemic, a long, drawn-out PNG election process impacting domestic business confidence to a certain extent and public sector capacity and supply chain constraints, making it even harder to do business.



However, we navigated through these market distractions as best we could. And pleasingly, we were the best performing bank in PNG for the 2022 fiscal