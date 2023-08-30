Aug 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Greg Pawson - Kina Securities Limited - CEO & MD
Thanks very much and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. The ASX and the PNGX communications only went up at 09:30 this morning. So I doubt many of you have had time to read through the full pack on our half-year results announcement. An investor presentation packs also be made available, and I'd encourage you to read through that when you have an opportunity.
So look, I'll take this opportunity to provide a high-level overview of our results for the first half of 2023 and give some additional context to the result and of course, for the year ahead.
So look, it continues to be a very good narrative for 2023 and a consistent story of steady organic growth on track with our key objectives that we have in accordance with our 2025 strategic plan, which is currently under review. We've had a strong start, particularly with customer loan growth and digital revenues. We've also made some really good headway on reducing our cost to income and are aiming to be ahead of budget for the full year.
The best outcome, I think,
Half Year 2023 Kina Securities Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...