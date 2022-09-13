Sep 13, 2022 - Sep 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brent Barnes - LBT Innovations Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Hello. My name is Brent Barnes. I'm the CEO and Managing Director for LBT Innovations, and happy to be here giving you this update today.



Look, I like starting with our mission because I think it kind of sets the context of where we operate and what we're trying to achieve. We're really here to disrupt microbiology and we do that through our intelligent automation, specifically a really unique AI platform. And we're doing that to improve workflow practices for our customers and our customers are laboratories.



So, you know, straight away, you can see the space we operate is microbiology. What we're doing is that we're disrupting it through intelligent automation. And we're doing that to benefit our customers who are laboratories all around the world. So that's kind of the space that we operate.



I mentioned we're an AI platform, so the fundamental IP or the intangible assets really around what we do are all around this imaging and machine