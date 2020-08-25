Full Year 2020 Lewis Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Johan Enslin - Lewis Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And a warm welcome to all our shareholders, investors, members of staff and also to all other stakeholders that are joining us for our 2020 results presentation.



On our agenda for this afternoon, we will, first and foremost, spend time on the highlights followed by our data analysis. We will then move on to financial results. After that, ladies and gentlemen, we'll really get into the meat of this presentation. I'm sure that everybody is really interested to understand how the group has dealt with COVID-19 so far, and I'm also sure that everybody is very much interested in understanding how the group has been trading since we've opened all our doors on the 1st of June. Following that slide, we will then move on, and we'll spend time on targets. We'll have a look at the targets that we have set for ourselves for 2020, the achievement against those. And we'll then also spend time to actually look at the targets for the new financial year and to give you some insights with regards to our thinking