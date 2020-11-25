Half Year 2021 Lewis Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Johan Enslin - Lewis Group Limited - CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a special word of welcome to all our investors, potential investors. Also a word of welcome to our suppliers or our other business partners that are listening this afternoon. And we'd also like to extend a special word of welcome to all our colleagues that are also listening to the results this afternoon.



First and foremost on the agenda for this afternoon, we'll start off by working our way through the highlights. I'll then ask you to turn your attention to our data analysis; after which we'll spend time on the financial results. We'll then move on to our targets. And finally, we will spend some time on our outlook.



Ladies and gentlemen, we are very pleased to report a solid set of results. These results were achieved during a trading period that offered significant and highly unusual (technical difficulty). I can also mention that the Group, Lewis Group once again through its business model proved its resilience during really challenging times.



(technical difficulty) results. Revenue during the