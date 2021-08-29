Aug 29, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 29, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* James Boyle
Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO
* Pete Riedel
Liberty Financial Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Matthew Wilson
E&P - Analyst
* Tom Strong
Citi - Analyst
* Paul Buys
Credit Suisse - Analyst
=====================
James Boyle - Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO
And welcome to the Liberty Financial Group full-year results presentation. I'm joined here today in Melbourne by our CFO, Pete Riedel. And together, today, we will take you through the full-year results for Liberty Financial Group.
I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of all the land that we are making on currently. Pete and I are presenting from the lands of the Kulin Nation, and we'd like to pay our respects to Elders past, present, and emerging, and any that may
Full Year 2021 Liberty Financial Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 29, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...