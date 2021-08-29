Aug 29, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

James Boyle - Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO



And welcome to the Liberty Financial Group full-year results presentation. I'm joined here today in Melbourne by our CFO, Pete Riedel. And together, today, we will take you through the full-year results for Liberty Financial Group.



I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of all the land that we are making on currently. Pete and I are presenting from the lands of the Kulin Nation, and we'd like to pay our respects to Elders past, present, and emerging, and any that may