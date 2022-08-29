Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* James Boyle
Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Pete Riedel
Liberty Financial Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Josh Freiman
Macquarie Group - Analyst
* Minh Pham
Barrenjoey - Analyst
* Jeff Cai
Jarden Australia - Analyst
* Paul Buys
Credit Suisse - Analyst
* Brendan Sproules
Citi - Analyst
=====================
James Boyle - Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Well, thank you, and welcome, everybody, and thank you for taking time to listen to Liberty Financial Group full-year results for the financial year '22. Presenting this morning, we have myself and Pete Riedel, our Chief Financial Officer.
I'd like to start this morning by acknowledging the traditional owners of all the lands we
Full Year 2022 Liberty Financial Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...