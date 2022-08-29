Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* James Boyle

Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Pete Riedel

Liberty Financial Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Conference Call Participants

* Josh Freiman

Macquarie Group - Analyst

* Minh Pham

Barrenjoey - Analyst

* Jeff Cai

Jarden Australia - Analyst

* Paul Buys

Credit Suisse - Analyst

* Brendan Sproules

Citi - Analyst



James Boyle - Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Well, thank you, and welcome, everybody, and thank you for taking time to listen to Liberty Financial Group full-year results for the financial year '22. Presenting this morning, we have myself and Pete Riedel, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to start this morning by acknowledging the traditional owners of all the lands we