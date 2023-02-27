Feb 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

James Boyle - Liberty Financial Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Rachel, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the half-year results for Liberty Financial Group for the first half of financial year 2023. I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of all the lands that we are leasing on. [Pete] and I are presenting today from the land of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, and we pay our respects to elders past and present, as well as to any traditional owners who may be with us today.



Thank you for taking the time this morning to come and hear about our first half. As has been our tradition, I will open with some comments summarizing or highlighting our performance over the half. I'll try to quickly hand over to Pete, who will take you through the numbers in more detail. And then I will loop back after Pete's done that to talk about the business update and outlook going forward.



So starting with the highlights. We're delighted to be able to report that we have, in challenging conditions, as you have seen from others in the last week, we have