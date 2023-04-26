Apr 26, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael Tilley -



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michael Tilley, and I am pleased to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Latitude Group Holdings Limited. It's now just after 10 a.m., and I'm joining you today from Melbourne, and I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. I pay my respects to their elders, both past and present.



Under Latitude's constitution, a quorum is required for this meeting, and I've been advised that a quorum is present, and therefore, I declare this meeting open. Today's meeting is being held in person, and there is the ability for shareholders to also watch a live webcast of the meeting. To provide sufficient time to vote, I now declare voting open on all items of business. A significant number of shareholders have already voted, appointed proxies and submitted questions ahead of this meeting, and we'd like to thank them for doing so.



I'll start today's meeting by walking you through a few procedural guidelines for voting and question submission. I'll