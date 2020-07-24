Jul 24, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Murray King - Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending this call. The purpose of the call is to discuss annual results we announced on the 22nd of July and answer any questions that you may have.



On the call is myself, [Chairman of] LIC as well as Wayne McNee, Chief Executive; Dave Hazlehurst, our Chief Financial Officer; and Gill Brennan, our Company Secretary.



We have a Q&A session at the end of the call.



I wanted to speak briefly about the highlights for the year. We're proud to deliver the strong result in line with market guidance. We're reporting an increase in underlying earnings, record revenue and ongoing strengths in the cooperative's balance sheet. Dave will provide a more detailed report on the financial highlights.



The strong result