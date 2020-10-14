Oct 14, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Murray King - Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited - Independent Chairman



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to LIC's Annual Meeting. I'm Murray King, Chairman of LIC. Thank you to shareholders for joining us virtually today and in attendance here at Novotel in Hamilton. We're off-site from our normal new steered site due to COVID-19 and the limitations around some of that. So we're bringing this meeting virtually.



So before we start proceedings, there's a little bit of housekeeping I'll cover off. So if you've not already voted, voting is now open and will remain open until the close of this meeting. To vote, you'll need a PIN and pass provided by elections.com, and you can vote via the LIC website.



There are 6 resolutions to be considered today. A poll will be held on each one. All shareholders can vote on all resolutions. 4 resolutions are ordinary resolutions and require 50% approval, and 2 resolutions are special resolutions and require 75% approval. Results will be announced soon after conclusion of the meeting. And if anyone has items of general business or questions