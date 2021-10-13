Oct 13, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Murray King - Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to LIC's Annual Meeting. I'm Murray King, Chairman of LIC. Thank you for joining us today virtually.



Before we start the proceedings, I have a small number of housekeeping matters to attend to. If you've not already voted, voting has now reopened and will remain open until we close this meeting. The vote, you'll -- to vote, you'll need your shareholder number provided by Link Market Services. You can vote using the online platform, please click on the Get a Voting Card button and enter your shareholder number.



There are 6 resolutions to be considered today, a poll will be held on each one. All shareholders can vote on all resolutions. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions and require 50% approval. Results will be announced soon after the conclusion of the meeting. If anyone has any items of general business or questions they'd like to ask, please send them by the Ask a Question function. There's a button there now or at any time throughout the meeting. These will be collected