Oct 19, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Murray Grant King - Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited - Independent Chairman



We're good to go? Everyone hear me all right? 12:00, the allotted time, so we'll start the meeting.



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Murray King, Chairman of the Board of Directors at LIC. Thanks for coming along today. I acknowledge that it is a very busy time for everybody, and we didn't know when we set out this meeting that we were going to be competing with the tractors from Groundswell. So maybe we're missing a few shareholders as a result of that. Nevertheless, really appreciate your attendance here today.



Just before we start, there's a couple of procedural matters and housekeeping I just need to cover. This is the first -- well, this is a physical and virtual meeting. I think you recall last year where we were fully virtual. And the year before, we were partially one of each. And prior to that, obviously, we were the normal meeting where everyone attended. I think it works quite well for those of you who are able to tune in from home at this busy time.



So a couple of housekeeping matters.