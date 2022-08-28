Full Year 2022 Mach7 Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Mach7's investor webinar to discuss today's FY22 result. On today's webinar, we have CEO, Michael Braun, and CFO, Steve Parkes, who will go through the presentation released this morning on the ASX. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand it over to Mike.



Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our FY22 investor presentation. We're going to start off today with a little bit of business overview. We'll just go through quickly the business and products, our footprint, our partners, the value proposition and our revenue models just to ensure that those that are on the call that are new to the stock understand the business. And then we'll jump right into FY22 results.



So the first thing about our product lines at Mach7 is that we fall under the umbrella of enterprise imaging. Enterprise imaging is -- it's a bigger umbrella that encompasses many different ologies. And it's all really about creating a longitudinal patient record for better patient care.



Mach7's