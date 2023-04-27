Q3 2023 Mach7 Technologies Ltd Business Results Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Rebecca Thompson - Mach7 Technologies Limited - Head of IR



(audio in progress) North America. Welcome to the Mach7 third-quarter business update. My name is Rebecca Thompson, and I look after Mach7's Investor Relations. Today, we have Mach7 CEO Mike Lampron to give an overview of the quarter highlights. After which, he'll be joined by CFO Dyan O'Herne for Q&A.



With regard to the Q&A, if any attendees have a question, please submit it via the Q&A text box at the bottom of your screen. Alternatively, you can email me your questions on [email protected].



I'll now hand over to Mike for the Q3 update.



Mike Lampron - Mach7 Technologies Limited - CEO



Thank you, Rebecca, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. I'll first start off with some highlights from Q3.



This quarter, we are announcing that we have exceeded our FY '23 sales order target of $36 million. I have said throughout the fiscal year that this was more of a floor than a ceiling. And I'm happy to say that we have exceeded that goal and hit $37.1