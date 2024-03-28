Q4 2023 Vivos Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Vivos Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



This conference is being recorded and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vivos website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days.



I will now hand over the call to Julie Gannon, Vivos Investor Relations Officer for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Julie Gannon - Vivos Therapeutics Inc - Investment Relations Officer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.gevo.com. With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, David DeVoe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Almond, Chief Financial Officer.



Today will review the highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, as well as more recent