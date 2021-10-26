Melbana Energy Ltd To Provide Cuba Drilling Update Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / NTS GMT
Andrew Purcell - Melbana Energy Ltd - Executive Chairman
Good to be here again. And I appreciate the time that you've given us to give everybody a quick update as to where things stand, particularly in Cuba, which I'll focus on today. I've put up on the screen a brief introduction that is perhaps as much as anybody who is unfamiliar with ours business. And what we're doing at the moment needs to know as we're drilling onshore Cuba, two exploration wells and a prolific hydrocarbon zone.
We started last month now this program has immediately made a discovery and he is being a criteria that tested at the moment, I should say we will go to the appraisal stage yet, but you can see a picture on the front screen of free flowing hydrocarbons that we've discovered in an unexpected area of the wells that I will speak to in a moment that we have designed to explore for prospects onshore Cuba.
We haven't reached the main targets yet immediately, we came across a very long time zone of free flowing oil, which is very exciting for all of us after all these years of planning. I will, however, for those of
