Full Year 2021 Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 01:14AM GMT

Hugh Robertson - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Director



Good morning, Chantale.



Chantale Millard - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning. How are you doing?



Hugh Robertson - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Director



Very well. Thank you.



Chantale Millard - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - CEO & MD



Good to see you.



Hugh Robertson - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Director



Hello, Reg. Good morning to you as well.



Reg Weine - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you.



Hugh Robertson - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Director



Great results.



Chantale Millard - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you.



Reg Weine - Maggie Beer Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Chairman<