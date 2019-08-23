Aug 23, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Matrix 2019 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Begley. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Aaron Paul Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Evoque. Good morning, everyone. I'm Aaron Begley, I'm the CEO of Matrix Components & Engineering. And I'm here this morning with Brendan Cocks to present our FY 2019 results presentation.



So for those that have the presentation slide, I'll just walk through those pages as I talk. So for those on the presentation, if you could turn to Page 3, which is the overview with 3 key areas: financial, operating and outlook. The highlights from a financial perspective is that we almost doubled revenue from the previous period, for -- albeit from a relatively low base, up to 38.5 -- $38.2 million, so that was a 95% increase in previous year. And we also produced a positive EBITDA last half, which