Feb 25, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Aaron Paul Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Matrix' First Half 2020 Results Presentation. If you will find the presentation that's been released to the market, please turn to Page 3 because I'll be talking to -- talking about the presentation.



Starting with an overview of our results for the period. Our first half revenue was up nearly 100% on the prior corresponding period to $22.6 million, and we achieved an underlying EBITDA for that period of $1.2 million. If we look at the full calendar year result for calendar year 2019, we produced a revenue of about $49 million and about $1.8 million of underlying EBITDA. And