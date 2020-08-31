Aug 31, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd FY 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And now I hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO, Mr. Aaron Begley. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Aaron Paul Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 full year results presentation for the Matrix Composites & Engineering. I'm Aaron Begley, and I'm here with my CFO, Brendan Cocks, and we'll take you through the published presentation that was released at the exchange this morning. There are page numbers on each of the slides. So I'll refer to those page numbers as I go through the presentation.



So if you'd like to turn directly to Page 3, which is overview. Our financial results for the full year were down on last year. This is primarily because of the reduction in the oil price, which was quite profound at the beginning of the