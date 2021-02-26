Feb 26, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Aaron Paul Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to the Matrix 2021 First Half Conference Call. I'm here with Brendan Cocks, our CFO, and we're talking to you from Perth. I'd like to refer you to the 2021 half year results presentation, which I'll be talking to.



I'm going directly to the third slide, which gives an overview of our 2020 -- first half 2021 activities. From a financial perspective, the first half represented a -- quite a significant increase in revenue over the preceding half, over 69% increase. It did reflect some recovery from weak oil and gas prices, but also improved performance from our new investment in the brownfield services sector, which is under -- gaining real traction and produced a meaningful amount of