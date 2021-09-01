Sep 01, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Aaron Paul Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone who's attending to the 2021 Full Year Results Presentation for Matrix Composites Engineering. I'm Aaron Begley, the CEO. I'm here with my CFO, Brendan Cocks, and we'll be running through the published presentation, which is available on the ASX platform.



So firstly, for those following the presentation, if you turn to Slide 3 with an overview. I'll just run through the financial, operating and outlook overview for the business. So from a financial perspective, it was another very difficult year for the -- for Matrix. Even though we have seen some stronger performance in the second half versus the first half, the impact of COVID-19 did impact the business quite significantly and it effectively impacted our customer base and also in our traditional markets and also in our emerging or new markets. So that was really the underlying cause of the lower revenue. I think if we go back to the beginning of 2020, calendar year that was, we were expecting to grow our revenue