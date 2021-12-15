Dec 15, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Peter John Hood - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



(technical difficulty)



Our CEO, Aaron Begley, will then provide a more comprehensive presentation on our operations and outlook following the formal proceedings.



Throughout the 2021 financial year, Matrix continued to navigate a very challenging period in the oil and gas sector. This originated in FY '20 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first half in FY '21 was particularly impacted, reflecting the dramatically weak oil price and broader COVID-19 global impacts on the oil and gas sector.



We recorded revenue of $8.1 million for the half compared to $22.6 million in the prior corresponding period. This eventually led to a full year revenue result of $17.6 million compared to $27.4 million in the prior corresponding period and an underlying EBITDA loss of $4.4 million versus a $3.7 million loss in FY '20. So these were 2 very hard years one after the other.



However, we did generate $6 million of revenue in the final quarter of FY '21 as the COVID-19 situation