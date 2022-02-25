Feb 25, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Thank you very much, and welcome to our 2022 Half Year Results Presentation. I'm in Perth at the moment with Brendan Cocks, our CFO, and we're going to be talking to the published presentation that's been put up on the platform, and I'll try and guide everyone through the presentation according to the page numbers. So if you'd like to refer to that presentation, I'm going to jump straight to Page 3 and just give a bit of an overview of our first half performance.



I guess in summary, we're seeing the beginnings of a strong and sustained recovery in our oil and gas markets. Oil currently is around USD 100 a barrel and underinvestment in this sector over the past 4 or 5 years has really driven a very