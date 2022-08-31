Aug 31, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Matrix's 2022 full year results presentation. I'm here with Brendan Cocks and we're coming to you from Perth. So we have a presentation, which has been put up on the platform. So we're going to be talking to that presentation and effectively just turning through each page.



I'm going to go directly to Page 3 for those that are following the presentation titled FY'22 Growth Trajectory. So this -- FY '22 is very much reflected the fact that the business is growing. The outlook is very strong going into FY '23. And we're seeing diversity coming through revenue streams and delivery on our strategy. So last year, we produced a revenue of $306 million, which was a