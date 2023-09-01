Sep 01, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Aaron Begley - Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd. - MD/CEO



Thank you very much and welcome, everyone, to Matrix's 2023 full-year results presentation. I'm Aaron Begley, the CEO of Matrix, and I'm here with Brendan Cocks, our CFO. For those following the presentation, I'll turn straight to the slide which is entitled Matrix's growth proposition.



So we put this slide in to really highlight where we are, where we're going now. We have the world's largest syntactic foam plant that's operating in Henderson, Western Australia. This is really the centerpiece of our production capability, and we're leveraging that plant's production capability into very strong growth that we're seeing in the subsea production space, a resurgence in drilling activity internationally, and growing markets in defense, and what we see coming from offshore floating wind. We see strong revenue expansion which has been highlighted by our result this year and our outlook. And importantly, we're also seeing the growth of our recurrent and sustainable revenues from our Corrosion Technologies division and