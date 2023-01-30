Q2 2023 Mighty Craft Ltd Business Results Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Sam Wells - NWR Communications - IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the investor webinar for the December quarter business update for Mighty Craft. I am Sam Wells from NWR communications, and joining me today from the company is Managing Director and CEO, Mark Haysman; as well as CFO, Andrew Syme.



Following a brief presentation for the update released this morning to market, the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions. (Conference Instructions)



Thank you, everyone, for joining and over to you, Mark.



Mark Haysman - Mighty Craft Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Great. Good morning, Sam. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. Pleased to bring to you today the Q2 update for Mighty Craft. So we will go through a half dozen pages or so of some highlights, and then open up for questions from there.



So really pleased to present the quarterly results for you this morning. Certainly, the fastest growing booze company on the ASX and very much simplifying how we approach our business, very focused with a clear