Half Year 2023 Medadvisor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Ronn Bechler - Automic Group - IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to MedAdvisor's first half FY '23 results presentation today. With me are Rick Ratliff, CEO; and Ancila Desai, CFO; And we will -- Rick and Ancila will take you through a presentation followed by a Q&A. If you have any questions you'd like to ask, I will be moderating the Q&A after the presentation. Please put through your questions in the Q&A facility at the bottom of the screen. I might now hand across to Rick to start the presentation. Thank you, Rick.



Rick Ratliff - MedAdvisor Limited - CEO & MD



Hey again, thanks, Ron, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We're very excited to review our first half results for financial year 2023. My name is, as Ronn already said, is Rick Ratliff, and I'm the CEO of MedAdvisor, and I'm joined by our CFO, Ancila Desai.



Before we begin, I think it's important to emphasize that our strong first half financial results that we're going to talk about today are really underpinned by our significant growth of