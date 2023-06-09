Metgasco Ltd at Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Ken Aitken - Metgasco Ltd - MD



(audio in progress) 2023 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Metgasco, as we deliver gas into the East Coast -- the gas [source] East Coast market from our 25% owned gas fields in the Cooper Basin, in which you can see the arrows point to in the slide.



Next slide, please. Just to point out to the investors, just to make sure you read this disclaimer. There's some forward-looking statements, reserve and research note on the glossary for some of the terms, you might not understand.



Next slide, please. So this is really a highlights, but also an agenda for the discussion. In the next 10 minutes or so, I'll introduce Metgasco as a company to those of you that are not familiar. I'll then summarize our two fields, the Vali field and the Odin field. And the status of these fields.



I'll outline the uncontracted gas position. So being in the East Coast where there's a real gas shortage, I'll just describe how much more we've got to produce into a very hungry market. So it was good to have customers that need your product. And then I'll outline